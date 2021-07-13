To continue one of the most special summer traditions in the Natural State, the hometown Malvern Leopards football program will host its annual James King Memorial 7-on-7 tournament sponsored by Arkansas State University Three Rivers Wednesday at Claude Mann Stadium, David Alpe Field.
The former “Leopard Great”—James King, who symbolized a high respect of character on and off the field, sadly passed away in a swimming accident on Lake Catherine in 2012.
This tournament is to honor and recognize a legacy that was left by King, who exemplified the true meaning of what student-athletes of Malvern represent— “Passion, Pride and Excellence.”
