IMG_4279#2.jpg

Malvern Leopard Dyelon Caradine soars in the air to make a touchdown reception against a Hot Springs Lakeside defender during pool play action in last year’s annual James King 7-on-7 Tournament...

 Gerren Smith

MALVERN — Once again it’s time to welcome back the annual James King 7-on-7 Tournament to Malvern with several top-notch football programs in the Natural State highlighting this year’s showdown on the gridiron.  The premier tournament sponsor is Arkansas State University Three Rivers. Malvern National Bank and Farmers Bank and Trust are providing the food to feed the teams for the tournament. A hospitality room of food and items for coaches and officials is provided by the Malvern FCA. 

