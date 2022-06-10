HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK — To tip-off some summer hoops action on the hardwood, area schools Glen Rose, Bismarck, Magnet Cove and Poyen senior and junior girls basketball teams participated in a three-day team camp competition hosted at Fountain Lake at Irvin J. Bass Gymnasium. Camp included teams from around the area and competing on the seventh grade and junior and senior high level. Teams consisted of Bauxite, Woodlawn, Greenland, Arkadelphia and host camp school Fountain Lake.
Match-ups included area in-county rivalry showdowns between Glen Rose, Bismarck, Magnet Cove and Poyen junior and senior high hoopsters colliding to showcase the competitive playing style of Hot Spring County in Cobra Country. Games began at 9 a.m. and finished after 5 p.m. each day of team camp.
