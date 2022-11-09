ROGERS — Recently, several area standout high school wrestlers of the Southern Arkansas Wrestling Academy finished with top honors while competing in the 2022 Rogers Pre-Season Open Tournament Championships.
Doug McGuire, wrestling coach, noted that 10 wrestlers of the SAWA represented in competition at the tournament and captured some championship glory with two wrestlers crowned champions—including a third and fourth place finish. McGuire said, “They all fought hard in a tough tournament with big brackets—Very proud of them all.”