SAWA wrestlers team pic.

Front L-R: DJ Armstrong - 4th place (Lakeside HS), Will Miller (Bauxite HS), Haven Owens (Benton HS), Cameron Graham - 3rd place (Glen Rose HS). Back L-R: Coach Russ Owens, Eathan Nickolas (Lakeside HS), Eli Nickolas - 1st place (Lakeside HS), Eli Gammill - 1st place (Lakeside HS), Lakoda Caldwell (Glen Rose HS), Danny Bianchi - 4th place (Benton HS).

 

Not pictured: Logan Fisher - 4th place (Ashdown HS).

 Special to the MDR

ROGERS — Recently, several area standout high school wrestlers of the Southern Arkansas Wrestling Academy finished with top honors while competing in the 2022 Rogers Pre-Season Open Tournament Championships.

Doug McGuire, wrestling coach, noted that 10 wrestlers of the SAWA represented in competition at the tournament and captured some championship glory with two wrestlers crowned champions—including a third and fourth place finish. McGuire said, “They all fought hard in a tough tournament with big brackets—Very proud of them all.” 

Tags

Recommended for you