With the 2022 football season continuing through its long weeks of excitement showcased on the gridiron in the Natural State, Hooten’s Arkansas Football has recognized several standout individuals for their impact and production this year. The annual Farm Bureau Insurance Awards returns for 2022 to recognize a top offensive and defensive player of the year honor—as well as coach of the year, for each classification.
Thus far, the area has several standout athletes who have made the watch list through Week 11 of Arkansas High School football competition.
Malvern Leopards dynamic duo stars—Division I quarterback Cedric Simmons and running back Jalen Dupree have been selected on the 4A Offensive Player of the Year watch list.
Glen Rose Beavers’ star running back Heath Ballance with Bismarck Lions’ star quarterback Ian Smith have been selected for recognition on the 3A Offensive Player of the Year watch list.
Magnet Cove Panthers’ star playmaker Julius “The Juice” McClellan is being recognized on the 3A Defensive Player of the Year watch list honor while making his first appearance in Class 3A football competition during the 2022 season.
A Poyen Indian trio—Jaedon Zurliene, along with Austin Webb and Cody Samples all have been recognized for player of the year honors in 2A. Zurliene was selected to be amongst other players placed on the 2A Offensive Player of the Year watch list. Webb and Samples are recognized for 2A Defensive Player of the Year watch list.
