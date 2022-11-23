Hootens Watch List pic.

With the 2022 football season continuing through its long weeks of excitement showcased on the gridiron in the Natural State, Hooten’s Arkansas Football has recognized several standout individuals for their impact and production this year. The annual Farm Bureau Insurance Awards returns for 2022 to recognize a top offensive and defensive player of the year honor—as well as coach of the year, for each classification.

Thus far, the area has several standout athletes who have made the watch list through Week 11 of Arkansas High School football competition.

