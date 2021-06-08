It was a spectacular day of top-notch gridiron competition in Indian Country last Friday, as several area teams collided for a 7-on-7 football competition hosted in Poyen at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field.
Amongst several schools represented, Hot Spring County’s Bismarck Lions came away the top overall team to capture the 2021 Small Town Shootout title in Poyen.
The Poyen Indian football and athletic program were class act hostess of the tournament— making sure everything ran smoothly and each team, officials and guests were accommodated professionally.
Teams that competed were—Poyen, Magnet Cove, Gurdon, Perryville, Bismarck, Camden Harmony Grove, Quitman, Paris, and Fordyce.
