ARKADELPHIA — Gridiron’s grandest stage for an historic rivalry of the 2021 Ouachita River Rumble kicked off on the AllCare Pharmacy Field at Badger Stadium in Arkadelphia Friday with the Arkadelphia Badgers (7-3, 6-1) hosting their longtime arch rival Malvern Leopards (5-5, 4-3) to renew another classic match-up to conclude the final 4A-7 Conference game—for Week 10 of Arkansas High School football competition.
On senior night in Arkadelphia, the A-town “Fighting” Badgers maintained a productive game plan of execution that resulted in a victory 49-13 and reclaimed back the ORR Championship belt for redemption to avenge last year’s loss against Malvern.
