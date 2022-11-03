The wait for the most highly anticipated rivalry match-up has finally arrived again and it’s time to renew the greatest show on the gridiron featured longtime arch rivals’ Malvern Leopards vs. Arkadelphia Badgers to showcase the biggest game of the 6th Annual Ouachita River Rumble, sponsored by Arkansas State University Three Rivers.
Friday’s classic football match-up ends the 7-4A Conference regular season between two undefeated teams in league play—battling for the 2022 ORR championship and for the league title.