While attending a two-day camp to train at the Arkansas Center for Sports Science and Athlete Training Center in Malvern, members of the Arkansas Women’s National Wrestling Team finished with top honors competing at the 2021 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota.
Glen Rose Beavers wrestling coach Doug McGuire with Charlotte Fowler, University of Ozarks women’s wrestling coach, guided the Arkansas National women’s wrestling team at the championships in Fargo, North Dakota.
With an average of about 50 wrestlers in each bracket the Arkansas Women’s National team came home with three All-Americans, according to McGuire.
Read full story details in Saturday's July 31 MDR newspaper edition.