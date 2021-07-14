Several members of the Arkansas Women’s National Wrestling Team spent a few days in Malvern to train at the Arkansas Center for Sports Science and Athlete Training Center for the 2021 US Marine Corps Junior 16U Nationals Championships in Fargo, North Dakota.
The 2021 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships will be held at the FargoDome in Fargo, N.D., July 16-23, with competition in men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s freestyle.
Read full story details Wednesday's July 14 MDR newspaper edition.