MALVERN — The community of Malvern was informed about the arrival of its institution of higher learning that will indeed debut an intercollegiate athletic program as a part of Arkansas State University Three Rivers Wednesday during a press conference. 

ASUTR Chancellor, Dr. Steve Rook announced that a college men’s baseball and women’s softball team will be the two sports a part of ASUTR beginning in the Fall 2023.  

