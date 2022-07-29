MALVERN — The community of Malvern was informed about the arrival of its institution of higher learning that will indeed debut an intercollegiate athletic program as a part of Arkansas State University Three Rivers Wednesday during a press conference.
ASUTR Chancellor, Dr. Steve Rook announced that a college men’s baseball and women’s softball team will be the two sports a part of ASUTR beginning in the Fall 2023.
Brain Golden was announced to serve as part-time Athletic Director and Consultant for ASU Three Rivers intercollegiate athletics program for the Fall 2023.
ASU Three Rivers Eagles will participate in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA)— which foster’s a national program of athletic participation in an environment that supports equitable opportunities consistent with the educational objectives of member colleges.
Read more story details in Friday's July 29 MDR newspaper edition.