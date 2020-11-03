Carson Haynes (18), senior at Magnet Cove High School, is the Malvern Daily Record’s Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Magnet Cove’s 5-2A Conference football game victory 60-20 against the Cutter Morning Star Eagles on Homecoming last Friday. Haynes entered the contest in the third quarter to score a 2-point conversion that provided a special moment for the Magnet Cove football program and the entire Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium fans. Head coach Caleb Carmikle mentioned Haynes gives everything he does 100 percent and is such a great example for the rest of the kids in football and in life.
Athlete of the Week: Carson Haynes
- Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Reporter
