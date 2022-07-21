Recently, two local softball players from the area Auburn Brown and Bella Browning showcased their talents on the diamond in the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) National Fastpitch Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
As two athletes that represented Hot Spring County, they helped their teams finish in the top five overall amongst numerous top-notch teams in the nation in the team class division girls 11 and under open at the USSSA National Fastpitch Championships held last week in Gulf Shores, AL.