MHS tennis pic.1

Gavin Frye enhancing his skills and abilities during practice Mondayat the Malvern City Park tennis courts.

 Gerren Smith

Student-athletes of the Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopard tennis teams have returned to prepare for the 2020 season. Read more about MHS tennis 2020 in Thursdays August 27 MDR newspaper edition.

Tags

Recommended for you