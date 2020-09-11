Glen Rose vs. Magnet Cove Jr. High football pic.

Glen Rose Jr. Beaver Heath Ballance (22) carries the pigskin for yardage against Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers Carter Tugwell (22) and Hayden Browning (24) Thursday.

 Gerren Smith

To renew a longtime reunion on the gridiron Thursday, Hot Spring County rivals' the Glen Rose Jr. Beavers and the Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers collided to highlight "Thursday Night Lights" junior high football competition at Beaver Stadium. Glen Rose defeated Magnet Cove, 40-0 led by three touchdown scores from running back Heath Ballance. Read more details about the game in Tuesdays September 15 MDR newspaper edition. 

