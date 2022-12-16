POYEN — To continue their unstoppable surge on the winning trail this season, the Poyen Jr. Lady Indians secured victory Thursday night while hosting Fountain Lake Jr. Lady Cobras 35-23 for junior high girls basketball competition at the Jerry and Ouida Newton Arena.
Poyen’s Kenady Barrett showcased a stellar performance and exploded for 21 points to lead the Jr. Lady Indians in their 12-point victory for double-figures. Barrett also drilled two triples from beyond the arc. Baylie Morrison followed and netted five points and drilled a triple from beyond the arc. Gannon Murphy added four points and nailed a huge triple from 3-point land. Ainzlee Carter and Kilee Lenard each contributed two points apiece while Avery Oden chipped in one point from the charity stripe.