To spark on the hardwood handling the basketball to go coast to coast in full control to score the winning basket off the glass at 06.1 seconds by Hayden Browning lifted the Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers to a thrilling 39-38 victory against Mineral Springs Tuesday at Magnet Cove High School Gymnasium.
The Jr. Panthers displayed a productive overall performance for their supporting home fans in Panther Country in a intense junior high hoops match-up. Browning finished with 10 points, but teammate Bo Batchelor led all scorers with 11 points for a duo of double-figures against Mineral Springs.
