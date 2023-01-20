jg SG SB Poyen_2476.jpg
Gerren Smith

MAGNET COVE — In the nightcap rivalry showdown Tuesday night at Magnet Cove Gymnasium, the court was set for the intensified senior high boys match-up to between the visiting “Roll Tribe Effect” colliding against the home court PPRD spark to square off for an 32 minute outing of competitive hoops.

Tags

Recommended for you