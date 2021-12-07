Girls Third Place Game: Glen Rose Lady Beavers 37, Baptist Prep Lady Eagles 44
The Glen Rose Lady Beavers kept a tight match-up to suffer a tough defeat against Baptist Prep, 44-37.
For the game, Lady Beavers’ Makayla Stevens displayed a phenomenal shooting performance as the game’s high-scorer with 18 points and drained four triples for double-figures. Ashlee Stafford and Sydney Riggan followed with seven points apiece, Maci Carver nailed a triple for three points, CJ McCullough and Laney Crutchfield each had two points apiece.
See coverage and highlights in Tuesday's December 7 MDR newspaper edition.