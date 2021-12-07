Girls Finals
Magnet Cove Lady Panthers, 36
Centerpoint Lady Knights, 58
The host tournament team Magnet Cove Lady Panthers finished runner-up in the girls championship game against the Centerpoint Lady Knights, 58-36—For the game, Lady Panthers’ true-freshman point guard Ella Williamson led scoring with a productive 10 points
and drained one triple. Marleigh McCutcheon followed with nine points and drilled three triples, Karsen Davis added seven points with a triple, Brianna Ramthun finished with four points, Haley McCauley nailed a triple for three points— the trio of true-freshman Neaira Walls, Haylie Helton and Kynsli Brashears each chipped in two points apiece.
