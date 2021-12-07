Magnet Cove Lady Panthers basketball tourney pic.

Tourney Runners-up: The host tourney team Magnet Cove Lady Panthers with head coach Matt Williamson.

 Gerren Smith

Girls Finals

Magnet Cove Lady Panthers, 36

Centerpoint Lady Knights, 58

The host tournament team Magnet Cove Lady Panthers finished runner-up in the girls championship game against the Centerpoint Lady Knights, 58-36—For the game, Lady Panthers’ true-freshman point guard Ella Williamson led scoring with a productive 10 points 

and drained one triple. Marleigh McCutcheon followed with nine points and drilled three triples, Karsen Davis added seven points with a triple, Brianna Ramthun finished with four points, Haley McCauley nailed a triple for three points— the trio of true-freshman Neaira Walls, Haylie Helton and Kynsli Brashears each chipped in two points apiece.

See and read more details and highlights from the tourney in Tuesday's December 7 MDR newspaper edition. 

