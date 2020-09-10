A last minute touchdown last week was all that kept the Bismarck Lions from upsetting their Hot Spring County rival, the Magnet Cove Panthers, last week at Doyle Henderson Field.
The Lions and Panthers were locked at 20-20 with about 30 seconds left in last Friday’s game. The Panthers were able to score in the time to get the win 28-20 over the Lions.
The loss set the Lions record to 1-1 as they now go on the road for the first time against close county rival the Poyen Indians (2-0) this Friday at MNB Stadium.
The Lions face tough competition against the Indians who 2-0 to start the season. The Poyen Indians won in week 0, 40-8 over Genoa Central, then shut out Drew Central 35-0 in week 1. “Poyen is a good team,” Bismarck head coach D.J. Keithley said. “Being a road game definitely adds to the pressure but in the end it is still football and the same rules apply in Poyen just as they do in Bismarck and we need to remember that.”
The Lions focus will be to do their job and play assignment football. “If we will play assignment football we give ourselves a shot,” Keithley said.
Defensively, the Lions defense will have to contend with Poyen running back Brandon Sanchez as well as quarterback Jaxson Carter. In week 1 Carter and Sanchez connected on three touchdowns. Keithley said that he and his staff are preaching to all 11 defensive players to do their job and swarm to the football. “We definitely need to know where #18 [Sanchez] is at all times,” he said.
Keithley added that Poyen pulls their guards a lot, but they they also read the backside end. “If our inside linebackers are trusting their reads while our defensive ends stay disciplined and stay at home, we have a shot.”
Offensively, the Lions will rely on sophomore quarterback, Ian Smith. Smith had two passing touchdowns, one for 52 yards, in the Lions week 1 game against the Panthers. But the Lions go up against stiff defense that has only allowed 8 points the entire season. Keithley said that the key to success depends on how well the Lions young offensive line remembers their rules and sustains blocks. “We like to remain balance and are constantly looking for a weak spot to exploit.” Keithley added. “We don’t have that big time playmaker that will take it to the house at any moment, so we will have to remain patient and take what their defense will give up.”
Last season, the Indians defeated the Lions 26-13. The Lions had a total of 204 yards with one touchdown. The Indians had 373 total yards and four touchdowns.