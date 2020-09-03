The Hot Spring County rivalry between the Glen Rose Beavers and the Malvern Leopards has always been a big game for both schools and Hot Spring County.
With only 10 miles between the two high schools, both communities have made this one of the biggest rivalries in recent years. Since renewing their rivalry in 2012, both teams have gone on win streaks with Malvern taking the first four wins and Glen Rose getting another three wins in a row. Malvern currently leads the series 5-3 after coming off a 20-7 win in 2019. The Glen Rose Beavers know that winning the season opener is big going into the rest of the 2020 season.
“You definitely want to win the first game and have bragging rights for the rest of the year,” Glen Rose head football coach Mark Kehner said.
The Beavers will look to avenge their 2019 loss to the Leopards as they host Malvern at Beaver Stadium Friday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic seating at Beaver Stadium will be limited to 66 percent capacity. “I think that will hurt,” Kehner said about the lack of fans in the stands but is excited about kicking off the football season in Glen Rose. “But as long as these kids continue to play we just ask people to follow the guidelines and wear the mask. Glen Rose will also be live streaming the game for fans who are unable to make it to the stadium. A link to the live stream has been posted at www.grbeavers.org.
This season, Kehner hopes the Beavers learned from last year’s loss and get the win against their HSC rival. “We didn’t show up for the Malvern game, I felt like,” Kehner said about the 2019 game. “Don’t take anything away from them, their kids played really hard and executed better than we did and got the win. I think we were better than we played and I hope our kids have learned from that mistake and come out this year and play a better football game.”
Kehner said that he feels like their are two keys to defeating the Leopards this season, blocking up front and tackling. “We didn’t do a good job of that last year and they beat us because of it,” he said.
Offensively, the Beavers are going to have to block the Leopards’ front four to open gaps for their running backs. “If we don’t block them the ball game is over early,” Kehner said. Kehner complimented the Malvern linebackers saying that the Leopards’ front four are extremely fast, quick and very disruptive. “If somehow we can slow them down, get them blocked, shorten the game a little bit with our running, we give ourselves a chance,” he said. “It all starts there, if we can’t block them then the ball game’s over quick.”
Defensively, the Beavers will have to disrupt second year sophomore quarterback, Ced Simmons. “It already seems like he’s been there forever, already,” Kehner said. “He’s a phenomenal player surrounded with great skill kids.” The Beavers defense will also have to focus on tackling the Leopards’ running backs. “The backfield killed us last year,” Kehner said. “They just ran right through us. We’re going to have to tackle well.” Kehner’s hope is that the Beavers will understand the importance of tackling the Leopards and “getting those guys to the ground.”
Another key to success for the Beavers will be to minimize turnovers. “Early in the season, special teams are big and turnovers are big,” Kehner said. In their scrimmage game against Hot Springs, Kehner felt that the Beavers were in control until two turnovers allowed Hot Springs to tie the game. “We felt like we had control over the scrimmage game then all of a sudden we have two turnovers and it’s a tie ball game.” He has been preaching to the team that Friday night’s game with the Leopards is going to be four quarters, that it is going to be hot and humid and that both teams will be taxed physically. He added that whichever team can manage to go out and make the least amount of mistakes is probably going to end up on top.