In 2019, the Malvern Leopards opened the season with a win against the Glen Rose Beavers breaking their losing streak from previous seasons. It was the first time the Leopards had beaten the Beavers since 2015. The win also gave the Leopards the series lead at 5-3.
The Leopards will now go into Beaver Stadium to open the 2020 season against Glen Rose. “It’s a big game for multiple reasons,” second year Malvern head football coach J.D. Plumlee said. “It’s the first game of the season for both of us, it’s a neat rivalry to have and Glen Rose is always going to be a preseason top five in the state in 3A.” The Leopards are scheduled to take on the Beavers at 7 p.m. at Beaver Stadium. Seating will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A live stream of the game will be available for fans unable to make it to the stadium and a link can be found at www.glenrosebeavers.org.
Since their scrimmage game, a tie game at Sheridan two weeks ago, Plumlee and his staff have preached to the Leopards that the Beavers are going to play extremely hard and give their best effort. “We expect our kids to play extremely hard and give great effort, so I think it’s just going to be a great football game.”
Plumlee knows that this game will be different from 2019’s game. “I think we’re a different team and they’re a different team, they’ve got everyone back,” he said. The Beavers return many starters at skill positions as well as the defensive and offensive line. But the Leopards are also different. The Leopards’ wide receiver corps is different as well as their guys up front. “We have some new guys playing in different spots,” he said.
Plumlee added that one key to success for the Leopards will be to eliminate mistakes. “Everyone’s going to make mistakes. You’ve got to learn from them and go on. You just hope that you can limit the ones that happen at the upmost key times that could determine the ball game.”
Offensively, Plumlee said that the Leopards have plays that they feel confident about going up against a bigger Beaver defensive line. “Offensively we’ve got to try to do what we do and not go crazy because they’re bigger than us,” Plumlee said. “We’re going to play a lot of opponents this year that are bigger than us.” Plumlee added that the Leopards’ game isn’t a secret and that they are going to try to get their players in space and let them make plays.
On the defense, the Leopards return many of their secondary player. Plumlee feels that the defense has speed and an ability to get to the football. “I feel like we’ve got some decent speed on our defense,” Plumlee said. “I think our defense is built around speed and getting to the football.” One of the Leopards’ main goals is limiting Beaver quarterback Wesley Launius. Plumlee said that Launius is dangerous with the football and that he’s a playmaker. “We’ve got to limit him and limit the amount of play he makes as far as chunk plays.” The Leopards defense will also focus on keeping everything in front, tackling, and just playing a good sound base defense.
Overall Plumlee feels like going into Glen Rose is going to be a good, but challenging match up. “But that’s what you want. You should want to go play games like this to see where you’re at,” he said. He believes that it is a true test and good way to prepare for the rest of the season. “We’re excited to get our guys to a game, watch the play and see how they react. Then start working on week two.”