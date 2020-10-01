For week 5 of Arkansas High School football, the undefeated Poyen Indians (4-0) return to the gridiron to face another unbeaten opponent Dierks Outlaws (4-0) to highlight an anticipated top-notch showdown for “Friday Night Lights” action at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field.
This non-conference match-up for Friday has been selected as Hooten’s 2A Game of the Week. Kickoff is set at 7 p.m.
The Tribe has been remarkably impressive through the start of the football season. Poyen Indian football commander-in-chief —head coach Vick Barrett is ready for this huge test Friday. Read more pregame information in Thursdays October 1 MDR newspaper edition.