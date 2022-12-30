BISMARCK — In the nightcap match-up of rivalry hoops in senior high boys basketball action, the Poyen Indians rolled to a close six-point victory against the Bismarck. Poyen’s Parker Beard led the Tribe with a whipping 17 points and rained down triples from beyond the arc—swishing five 3-pointers with Brayden Hull following up with a dandy 12 points for double-figures.

