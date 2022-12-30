LONOKE — The triple-threat wrestling core of Glen Rose Beavers’ Brayden Phillips, Cameron Graham and Lakoda Caldwell finished with top honors while competing in the Lonoke Jackrabbit Invitational Wrestling Tournament in Lonoke. As a team, the Beaver wrestling trio placed seventh overall amongst the 17 team tournament.
Beaver wrestling trio earns top honors at Lonoke Invitational
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Lady Warriors finish 2-1 in Holiday Women's Hoops Tournament: Waters named to Holiday All-Tourney Team
- Forge Institute Expands capabilities of the Arkansas Cyber Defense Center (ACDC) to include Cyber Risk Assessments
- CADC announces Winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance
- SWA discusses 2023 Budget at monthly meeting
- Paint Party to benefit Antioch community
- Beard, Hull spark Tribe in rival victory against BHS Lions 44-38; House drops 16 to surge Lions in double-digits
- BHS Lingo, Norris lead Lady Lions in close win by Poyen’s Morrison and Ellison’s spark in rivalry nail-biter contest match-up
- Beaver wrestling trio earns top honors at Lonoke Invitational
Popular Content
Articles
- It's a mess
- Questions remain for Anthony Timberlands, Inc.
- Discharge at Anthony Timberlands, Inc., affects local landowners and environment
- Lady Warriors finish 2-1 in Holiday Women's Hoops Tournament: Waters named to Holiday All-Tourney Team
- Whataburger coming to Malvern
- Whisenhunt receives HSC Officer of the Year Award
- ADEQ, EPA working with Anthony Timberlands to address facility discharge
- Dial set to retire after over 40 years as Malvern City Clerk/Treasurer
- Malvern Mayor Elected as WCAPDD President
- Finkbeiner and others taking oath of office New Year's Day
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's going to take home the top prize at the 2022 Academy Awards?
Ten movies were nominated for Best Motion Picture this year for the 2022 Oscars. Some were blockbusters, and others flew under the radar. Which one do you think will take home the big prize on March 27?
You voted: