GLEN ROSE - The Glen Rose Beavers (5-1) bruised the Fouke Panthers with their dynamic and powerful offense, winning 48 - 7 at Beaver Stadium Friday night.
Often from opposing stands, you can hear Glen Rose referred to as “stronger” and “bigger.” Two of the first names that stand out as just that are senior Conner Taylor and sophomore Heath Ballance. These two athletes continued to ‘stand out’ again Friday night, as together they combined for 6 touchdowns, all in the first half.
Read more details in Saturday's October 16 MDR newspaper edition.