The match up between the Glen Rose Beavers and Prescott Curley Wolves has always been an anticipated and close rivalry between the two schools. As the regular season comes to an end both schools are looking for not only the number one seed in the 3A state playoffs, but also the title of 5-3A conference champions.
“Any time Glen Rose and Prescott get together it’s a big game,” Glen Rose head football coach Mark Kehner said. “But for a conference championship on top of that makes it even bigger.”
Both the Beavers and Curley Wolves enter Friday’s match up at Beaver Stadium undefeated in conference play. On the season, the Beavers are 8-1 with their only loss coming in week 1 to Malvern. The Beavers are currently 6-0 against conference opponents. For the Curley Wolves, COVID-19 affected two games this season. The Curley Wolves missed a non-conference and conference game to be 7-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play. “We feel like we’re a really good team and they’re a really good football team,” Kehner said. “I feel like both teams can go in with just really nothing on their mind except playing really good football.”
As the hootens.com 3A Game of the Week, Kehner knows that the key to bring down the number two ranked 3A team in the state is to take care of the ball offensively and not allow a big play on defense.
“We better take care of the football,” Kehner said about the Glen Rose offense. This season the Beavers have struggled with hanging on to the football and fumbling in the red zone. “We’ve done that better lately,” he said.
Also on the offensive side of the ball Kehner knows that the Beavers will have to grind it out on the field. “We’re not going to big play them, we’re not going to get behind them, we’re not going to break a long run for a touchdown, that’s not who we are against them,” he said. He added that the Beavers’ offense will have to disciplined and methodical in their game plan. “We’re going to have to be methodical, play after play after play, and execute a 10, 12, 14 play drive, then score,” Kehner said. But Kehner feels that the Beavers are capable of grinding it out and having those long scoring drives.
“In a game like this you’ve got to play four quarters like that,” he said. “We’re not going to hit everything we do but as long as we’re not turning the ball over, giving them a short field and we’re doing those kind of grind it out type things, hopefully we can give ourselves a chance in the second half to pull the game out.”
Defensively, the Beavers cannot give up the big play to the Curley Wolves. “If we give up too many of those easy touchdowns for them, then we’re going to be in trouble because we can’t score with them,” Kehner said. His plan for the Beavers is to limit the big plays.
Special teams will also play a factor in Friday’s game. Kehner understands that the Beavers can’t kick the ball directly to the Curley Wolves. “We’re not going to catch them,” he said. “We can’t give it to them in space without having a lot of guys out there with them.” His plan is for special teams to do a good job placing the ball where they want it and then covering. “This is just one of those games where we really can’t afford to make too many mistakes because we can’t overcome them because they’re just so fast everywhere.”
Despite this being one of the toughest match ups for the Beavers this season, it also brings a lot of excitement. “I think both teams, both schools are going to be excited for the opportunity to get together and be able to play,” Kehner said. “I’m just excited about the opportunity.”
It’s been two years since the Beavers and the Curley Wolves met on the gridiron. In that game, the Beavers were able to pull out the win, 37-27, and go on to win the 5-3A conference championship. Now, both teams rank in the top 10 in the state for the Class 3A and are looking for the title of 5-3A conference champions. “It should be exciting for the fans to watch and should be an excellent ball game coming to the finish,” Kehner said. “Hopefully we’re the ones who come out on top.”
