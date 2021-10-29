GLEN ROSE - The mighty Glen Rose Beavers football team (7-1 overall, 6-0 conference) continued their streak of dominance Friday night, as they destroyed the Horatio Lions 42 - 0, on the Beavers' Senior Night.The Glen Rose offense has been unstoppable during the Beavers' 7-game win streak, with wins over Bismarck, Magnet Cove, and Centerpoint.
The stellar Glen Rose offense is led by senior Conner Taylor, and the young Beaver defense under the leadership of senior Brayden Youngman, have helped Glen Rose remain undefeated in conference play all season. If their disassembly of Horatio on Friday night is any indication, this Glen Rose team is a major problem for the quickly approaching playoffs.
Read full story details in Saturday's October 30 MDR newspaper edition.