In the final game of the regular season, the hosting Glen Rose Beavers fell to the Prescott Curley Wolves, 42-14.

The loss is the second of the season for the Beavers who finish the regular season 8-2 overall and 6-1 in 5-3A conference play. The Curley Wolves finish the regular season perfect with a 8-0 overall record and a 6-0 conference record. The Curley Wolves missed two games this season due to COVID-19. The Curley Wolves will be the first seed going into the 3A State Playoffs scheduled to begin next Friday. The Beavers will be the second seed in the playoffs.

