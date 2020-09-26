On the road once again, the Glen Rose Beavers fought hard as they opened 5-3A conference play against the Jessieville Lions.
After being tied in the first quarter and only leading by a touchdown at the half, the Beavers pulled away in the second half to get another dominating win, 43-13. The win puts the Beavers at 3-1 overall for the 2020 season and at 1-0 for conference play. The Beavers return home next Friday to host the Genoa Central Dragons (3-1 overall, 1-0 conference) for homecoming. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.