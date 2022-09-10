GLEN ROSE — The powerhouse 3A Glen Rose Beavers are taking this week off to regroup and return ready for combat to face the Fordyce Redbugs next Friday for Week 3 of Arkansas High School football competition at Beaver Stadium.
Thus far, the Beavers 1-1 overall aim to conclude their non-conference schedule on a positive note heading into 4-3A Conference competition.
The Beavers opened the 2022 football season victorious against a solid 4A unit of Crossett, but suffered a tough home loss to rival Malvern last week. Glen Rose football head coach Mark Kehner anticipates a reenergized and aggressive group of competitors to bring their tough style of physicality to the gridiron in their return to action next week.
