Glen Rose Beavers football pic.
Justin Manning

GLEN ROSE — The powerhouse 3A Glen Rose Beavers are taking this week off to regroup and return ready for combat to face the Fordyce Redbugs next Friday for Week 3 of Arkansas High School football competition at Beaver Stadium. 

Thus far, the Beavers 1-1 overall aim to conclude their non-conference schedule on a positive note heading into 4-3A Conference competition. 

