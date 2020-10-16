Last year’s game between the Glen Rose Beavers and the Fouke Panthers ended in a fight on the field and players being suspended. The Beavers then won their game the week after having only 12 eligible players. The Panthers had to forfeit their game the week after playing the Beavers after not having enough players to take the field.
But that was last year and the Beavers have moved on from last season. “We’ve talked about what happened last year but don’t expect anything like that this year,” Glen Rose head coach Mark Kehner said.
Things have changed for both the Beavers and the Panthers since last year’s match up. Last year’s game between Glen Rose and Fouke was a non-conference match up. This year the two play each other as opponents in the 5-3A conference. Glen Rose has rolled to a 5-1 overall record this season that includes three conference wins. Fouke has only been able to play three games in 2020, due to canceled games because of COVID-19, and is 1-2 for the season and 1-1 in 5-3A conference play.
In their week six match up, Glen Rose was able to overcome first quarter follies and get the better of their Hot Spring County and conference rival Bismarck (1-5 overall, 0-3 conference), 49-14. The Beavers gave up two touchdowns to the Lions, a 76-yard kickoff return by Bismarck’s Braden Efird to start the game and a 10-yard touchdown run in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. The Beavers had over 350 yards of offense with quarterback Wesley Launius throwing for 227 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, the Beavers forced three turnovers, sacked Bismarck’s quarterback Ian Smith twice and had a pick-six when Colton Hixon intercepted the ball for an 85 yard touchdown.
Fouke’s week six match up was against Horatio (0-5 overall, 0-2 conference). It was the first win for the Panthers as they defeated Horatio 26-7. The Panthers outgained Horatio 324-165 and rushed for 248 yards in their win.
The goal remains the same for the Beavers as they head to Panther Stadium, to concentrate on themselves and how they play. “We’ve been improving each week,” Kehner said. “Just need to concentrate on us and how we play.”
Offensively, the Beavers continue to work on ball handling. The goal for the offense is to not turn the ball over Kehner said. Defensively, the Beavers will look to stop the Panthers’ run game. “Defensively we need to stop the run and force them to throw,” he said. Kickoff between the Beavers and Panthers is set for 7 p.m.