It was complete pandemonium at Beaver Stadium as Glen Rose senior Colton Hixon intercepted Centerpoint’s Josh Lawson and returned the ball for a touchdown to seal the win for the Beavers, 34-21, Friday.
“That was a dagger,” Glen Rose head coach Mark Kehner said. “He’s been ready to make those plays all year long and he made a big one right there to seal the deal for us and I’m happy for the young man, that was unbelievable.”
The Beavers had gone ice cold in the third quarter and let the Centerpoint Knights tie the game after having a two touchdown, 21-7, lead at halftime. In the final minute of the game though junior Dalton Taylor heated the Beavers back up with a four yard touchdown run to give the Beavers the lead and Hixon sealed the Beavers way into the semifinals of the Class 3A State Playoffs.
Next Friday, the Beavers (11-2 overall) head to Searcy where they will take on a tough top-ranked Harding Academy Wildcats team at Alumni Field/First Security Stadium for a chance to go to the 3A State Tournament. The Wildcats (10-1) defeated Booneville 52-21 Friday. When asked how he felt about taking on a tough Wildcats team Kehner said “We’re tough too.” “It’s the semifinals, if you’re not tough right now there’s something wrong with you, so we’re tough, they’re tough, let’s just go to work and see what happens.”
