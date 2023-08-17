HOT SPRINGS — The Glen Rose Beavers and Jr. Beavers made the trip to Spa City Tuesday to grasp their first experience of 2023 football competition in a tough and challenging match-up facing Class 5A Hot Springs Trojans in a benefit scrimmage in Hot Springs.
Beavers, Jr. Beavers face tough challenge against Hot Springs in scrimmages
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Leopards’ trio Garland, Thompson, Collins lead MHS tennis in victories against Nashville
- Lions, Jr. Lions roar to huge wins against Harmony Grove in scrimmages, 14-7
- Panthers dominant in 41-0 win against Hampton in scrimmage
- Cassie Dedman: Malvern’s standout collegiate cheerleader shines on national stage with ASU
- Beavers, Jr. Beavers face tough challenge against Hot Springs in scrimmages
- OHS golfers compete against CHG; Warriors finish runner-up; Addy Morrison earns medalist
- Tribe pulls away victorious on road against Jessieville in scrimmage, 22-16
- Malvern Jr. Leopard-Cubs spark in close defeat against Sheridan, 20-14 in scrimmage
Popular Content
Articles
- Lawsuit filed in HSC against Anthony Timberlands, Inc.
- Here is the scoop on Malvern’s new Ice Cream Shop
- Malvern native honored with inclusion in Congressional Record
- Fun Friday at the Malvern Senior Center
- 2023 Annual Hooten's Arkansas Football Edition: Defending 4A state champion Malvern Leopards picked to repeat
- HSCSO now using DATAPILOT cell phone extraction system
- Arkansas Army JROTC Cadets hold leadership challenge camp
- Gloria Bailey-Ray revisits hometown to attend reunion and hold book signing
- Asst. Principal Holliman visits the Lions Club
- American Legion Post 11 to host fundraising event
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.