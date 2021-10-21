GLEN ROSE — The “Mighty” Glen Rose Beavers are continuing their streak of destruction on the gridiron as a powerhouse Class 3A team—now tied with No. 1 ranked Prescott for the top spot in the 5-3A Conference standings. The Beavers and Prescott are the only two unbeaten teams in the conference and may be looking at playing each other for the league championship when they meet November 5 for Week 10. But, this Friday, the Beavers have a big showdown against the Centerpoint Knights for Week 8 of Arkansas High School Football competition—the featured Hootens.com 3A Game of the Week.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., at Diamond Bank Stadium in Centerpoint.
Read full pregame details in Thursday's October 21 MDR newspaper edition.