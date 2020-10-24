It was a sloppy night and a sloppy game as the Glen Rose Beavers squeaked by the Centerpoint Knights (6-2 overall, 3-2 conference) on Friday at Beaver Stadium.
The Beavers edged out the visiting Knights 7-6 after the Knights missed the PAT that would have tied the game. The win for the Beavers keeps them perfect in 5-3A conference and give them their seventh win of the 2020 season. Next week the Beavers hit the road to take on Horatio (0-7 overall, 0-4 conference). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
For full game details check out today's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.