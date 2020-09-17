It’s been three years since the Glen Rose Beavers faced their Saline County arch rivals on the gridiron. But this Friday, the rivalry will be renewed as the Beavers travel to Haskell Harmony Grove to face the Cardinals once again.Their last match up was in 2017 when the Cardinals still played in the 5-3A conference. The Beavers won that last match up, 35-0, and the next season Harmony Grove moved up a classification to the 7-4A.
This week marks the third rivalry match up for the Beavers who took on Hot Spring County rivals Malvern and Magnet Cove in weeks one and two. “We’re looking forward to another rivalry game this week too,” Glen Rose head coach Mark Kehner said. “That’s kind of how we set it up. The way I looked at it, if we’re going to play non-conference games, we might as well keep it home. We’ve got great football right here in the county so we might as well play each other.”
The Cardinals enter this week’s game with a 0-2 record having lost to former 5-3A conference opponents Jessieville, 42-27, and Centerpoint, 34-14. The Cardinals were senior heavy last season and finished the 2019 season sixth in the 7-4A conference with a 4-6 record. The Cardinals are young and will try to give their best effort against the Beavers.
The Beavers enter this week’s game with a 1-1 record. They lost their week one match up to Malvern, 33-27, but bounced back against Magnet Cove in a 35-6 win. “It was a good win for our kids,” Kehner said. “I think we came out early and got on top of them and then just settled into cruise control, which isn’t always a good thing but I think our kids knew we had control of the ball game.”
While the Beavers are celebrating their bounce back win against Magnet Cove, they’re also preparing for the Cardinals knowing Harmony Grove is going to give everything they have. “Haskell [Harmony Grove] is going to give us their best shot, whatever those best shots are,” Kehner said. “It’s up to our kids to kind of come back and acknowledge that we’re going to get that from other teams. We’ve got to prepare, heal up and prepare for another tough physical game.”
On offense the Beavers are focusing on taking care of the ball and eliminating turnovers. Kehner felt that the Beavers did a better job of taking care of the ball against Magnet Cove but would like to play a turnover free game. Kehner also felt that the offense played well last Friday with quarterback Wesley Launius throwing to different receivers. Launius was 8 of 12 passing for 214 yards and 4 passing touchdowns. Launius also had 31 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Kehner thought that the Beavers ran the ball exceptionally well too against Magnet Cove. “That was a vast improvement from the Malvern game so we were good there,” he said. “As long as we continue making those strides, I think we’ll be okay Friday.”
Defensively, the Beavers main focus is tackling. “We’re missing way too many tackles,” Kehner said. He added that the Cardinals like to play a short game, gaining a few yards each down to move the chains for a first down. “They run a type of offense where they get get three yards and that’s good enough for them. They’re trying to take three downs to move the chains every time, shorten the game, run the play clock down, things like that,” Kehner said. “And they do a very good job of that.” The goal for the Beaver defense is to play well, get off the field, and give the offense good field position to try to score.
Friday’s game will kickoff at 7 p.m. at Sykes Stadium in Haskell.