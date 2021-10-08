BISMARCK - The talented Bismarck Lions football team (4-2) went to battle against the fiery Glen Rose Beavers (4-1) on Friday night. A clash that, for much of the game, was a hard-nosed defensive style, but ended with Glen Rose winning 35-7.
On Bismarck's Homecoming night, their celebrations were cut short, as the tough Bismarck defense could not stop the rushing attack of the Glen Rose Beaver offense. Neither defense gave up yards easily, in this tough week 6 matchup.
Read full story details in Saturday's October 10 MDR newspaper edition.