The Glen Rose Beavers remain perfect in the 5-3A conference as they routed the Fouke Panthers 57-0 Friday at Panther Stadium.
The Beavers move to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play as they get ready to face Centerpoint (5-2 overall, 2-1 conference) next week at Beaver Stadium. Fouke moves to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play as they Jessieville (4-3 overall, 2-2 conference) next Friday. Both games are scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m.
