Hosting a Hot Spring County rival and 3A-7 conference opponent, the Glen Rose Beavers were able to defeat the Bismarck Lions Tuesday at the Glen Rose Arena after not being able to practice for a week.
The Beavers took an early lead in the first quarter and never surrendered the lead throughout the game to get the win 43-36 over the Lions. Beavers head coach Devin Jones was happy with the Beavers overall performance against the Lions knowing the team hasn’t been able to practice due to COVID-19 protocols. “Considering we haven’t got to practice in a week, just with COVID stuff, I mean we guarded, we played good defense, I thought we rebounded well,” he said. “They’re [Bismarck] actually a really good offensive rebounding team and I thought we rebounded really well. I don’t think we gave up a lot of second chance points, which is huge, honestly that was big for us, so I was happy about that.”
The two squads will rematch February 5 at Holt Gymnasium in Bismarck. This Friday though the Lions return home to face Prescott while the Beavers go on the road to another close-county rival Haskell Harmony Grove. Jones said that the Beavers will have to focus, understand and execute the game plan in order to win against Harmony Grove. “Harmony Grove’s been playing really well,” he said. “They do a lot of things good, defensively with the zone they run, offensively just everything they throw at you with different sets. We’ve definitely got to have two good days of practice going into it.”