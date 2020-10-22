It’ll be a tough test for the Glen Rose Beavers (6-1 overall, 4-0 conference) this week as they host the Centerpoint Knights (5-2 overall, 2-1 conference) at Beaver Stadium Friday.
Chosen as the Hootens Class 3A Game of the Week, the Beavers are coming off a dominating win against the Fouke Panthers last Friday. “Our kids played good,” Glen Rose head coach Mark Kehner said. “I was proud of that effort and we’re moving on to a big game this week.”
The Knights are coming off their own dominating win as they defeated Jessieville 32-13 last week. The Knights led Jessieville 16-13 going into the fourth quarter and rallied to get the 19-point victory. “They bring a lot to the table,” Kehner said about the Knights. “We’ve got several tapes on them, they’re very aggressive up front and have good skills guys.” The Knights defense is giving up just 16 points a game per week while offensively averaging 33 points a game.
But the Beavers are also putting up big points each week against opponents. The Beaver defense allows just 12 points per week while the offense is averaging around 42 points per game. Since beginning conference play, the Beavers have allowed only 27 points to conference opponents.
This week will be a bigger test for the Beavers as they go against the Knights and look to stay perfect in conference play. “It’s a big game,” Kehner said. “We’re excited about it.”
Offensively, the Beavers key to success is taking care of the ball. In many games this season, the Beavers have turned the ball over early but have been able to overcome those turnovers. “We’ve got to take care of the ball,” Kehner said. The Beavers turned the ball over twice early in their game against Fouke last.
Kehner knows that turning the ball over while going up against the Knights could hurt the Beavers. “At some point in time that’s going to bit us in the rear end,” he said. “We’ve been good enough defensively though to overcome those mistakes early in the game but we’re getting up against a good football team, if we do that this week we could be setting ourselves up to be in trouble.”
The key for the Beaver defense is to stay disciplined Kehner said. “Discipline is going to be key for us,” he said. “As long as we’re in the right spots and our eyes are in the right place we feel like we’re going to be in good shape.” He continued by saying that the Knights run multiple formations and that they move a lot of people around. Kehner feels that as long as the Beavers recognize the formation and get lined up correctly, then they’ll be successful on defense. Another key component for the Beavers’ defense is to continue tackling well. Last week against Fouke, the Beavers allowed just three first downs.
Overall Kehner is excited to be going back up against the Knights and feels that the Knights are the best team the Beavers have played since Malvern in week 1. “We’re excited for the opportunity and just having to go back to work this week and play good football.”
The Beavers and Knights last played in 2017 where the Beavers won 54-19. The Beavers lead the series 10-3.