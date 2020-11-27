CHARLESTON – Those early playoff blues aren’t applying to the Glen Rose Beavers of 2020. Falling in the second round the last two years and the first round before that, the Beavers are back in the quarterfinals of the 3A state playoffs after downing the Charleston Tigers 21-14 at Alumni Field in Charleston. It’s the first time the Beavers have made it past the second round since the 2016-2017 season.
“We’re 3-1 on that field now,” Glen Rose Head Coach Mark Kehner said of Alumni Field. “We played well against them. I thought our kids played hard. We didn’t execute things throughout the game and I felt like we could have won by two or three more scores. We got to clean our act up if we’re going to go deeper in the playoffs, but there’s not many schools that can say they’ve got a winning record at Charleston. I take my hat off to my kids. They played a great ballgame.”
The victory, which snapped Charleston’s eight-game win streak, sets the Beavers (10-2) up for a home game against the Centerpoint Knights in the quarterfinals, a team Glen Rose edged 7-6 at Beavers Stadium in Week 8. The Knights routed Camden Harmony Grove 47-22 Friday at home.