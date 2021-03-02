Coming off their one-point 3A-7 District Tournament win over the Prescott Curley Wolves Saturday, the Glen Rose Beavers are preparing to face the Smackover Buckaroos in the first round of the 3A Region 4 Tournament.
The Beavers and Buckaroos are set to do battle tomorrow at 1 p.m. The regional tournament is being hosted in Prescott.
The Beavers faced the Ashdown Panthers and the Curley Wolves in the semifinals and finals, respectively, in the district tournament. The Beavers downed the Panthers at home Friday, 40-26. On Saturday the Beavers traveled to Prescott to take on the Curley Wolves in the finals. The Beavers pulled out a one-point, 42-41 win over the Curley Wolves.