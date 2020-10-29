Despite just barely scraping by the Centerpoint Knights last week, Glen Rose head coach Mark Kehner thought the Beavers dominated every phase of the game.
“We dominated every phase of the game, we just couldn’t score,” he said.
The Beavers were in the red zone about five times and came away with no points. “And that’s not like us,” Kehner said. “We got inside the five [yard line] twice, inside the 10 twice, and inside the 20 one more time. So five times in the red zone and we got no points out of it. That’s just not who we are.”
Although the Beavers struggled in the red zone, the Beavers outgained the Knights 362-163 in yards and nearly doubled the amount of plays ran during the game. “We ran 86 plays to their 46,” Kehner said. “We did everything we needed to do to dominate the game except score.”
Kehner was still proud of the way the Beavers performed in order to get the 1-point, 7-6, win over the Knights. “I was proud of kids because it was a hot contested game,” he said adding that the Knights ended up with five or six unsportsmanlike penalties while the Beavers had none. “We kept our head, kept our cool and it’s probably why we came away with the 1-point win.”
The Beavers, who are 7-1 overall for the year and 5-0 in 5-3A conference play, now head to Horatio for their week 9 matchup. Horatio enters the game on a 19-game losing streak that includes a 13-game conference losing streak. Last week Horatio fell to non-conference opponent Camden Harmony Grove, 69-20.
The goal for the Beavers this week is to play a lot of players, get the win, leave healthy, and move on to next week against the Prescott Curley Wolves. “We’re going to try and play a lot of kids,” Kehner said. “Which is a great opportunity for us to play some back up guys and let them start the game and play some meaningful minutes.”
Kehner sees this game as an opportunity to give the younger kids a chance to start on Friday. “We’re going to start several kids who haven’t got to start before and that’s going to be exciting for them and hopefully the play hard,” he said. He added that he is looking forward to seeing how the younger kids react and how they respond during the game.
“Anytime you can get a kid experience under the light, is something we can’t get them ready for in practice,” Kehner said. “So you stick them under it, get them on the field, and let them get their lessons learned out there that way it’s invaluable to us.”
Although the lineups will be changing this week against Horatio, Kehner knows the Beavers need to play good football in order to get the win. “We’re not looking past them, we just need to take care of business and get to next week,” he said.
Offensively, the Beavers are still going to start their first string players. “Our mindset for this one is if you start on offense, I’m going to start somebody else on defense,” Kehner said. “So we’ll have 22 different guys out on the field starting for us Friday, which is a good thing.”
Kehner feels that defensively the Beavers have enough depth to still play a good solid defense while starting back up players. “I think it’s a win-win for everyone,” he said.
The Beavers and the Horatio Lions are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. at Lion Stadium.