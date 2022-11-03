The historic rivalry of “The Battle For Old Military Road” between powerhouse 3A Glen Rose Beavers and the Magnet Cove Panthers reuniting for an exciting regular season finale to Week 10 of Arkansas High School football competition.
This Friday night, the Glen Rose Beavers, capturing the 4-3A Conference title, aims to finish out the season undefeated in league play—but face a sparked Magnet Cove Panthers squad that looks for redemption from last year’s outing to build more momentum before competing in the 3A state football playoffs next week.