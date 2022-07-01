The Malvern Country Club is hosting a Firecracker Red, White and Blue Golf Tournament Monday, July 4 as a Benefit event for Brian Wilson. The tournament will be a 2 Person Scramble of 27 holes. Entry fee is $130/team with a 54 team limit.
Sign-up opened to members of the Malvern Country Club and Farm Bureau Agents began June 3-10; and for the public June 11. Entry forms available in the clubhouse. The clubhouse will be serving hamburger and hot dog baskets. Fireworks show to end the night’s event and sponsored by Edwards HVAC, Efird Family Dental and MMC Ladies Auxiliary.