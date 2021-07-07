Hannah Hunter, known to many as “Petey” has blossomed on the collegiate level since signing her National Letter of Intent to play softball at the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain and excelling for the Bucks athletic program.
Hunter, who is one of the all-time recognizable multiple-sport athletes of Malvern, is continuing her collegiate success on the diamond this fall by joining the Ouachita Baptist University Tigers softball program in Arkadelphia.
The hometown standout student-athlete displayed a stellar college performance for the Bucks by starting three out of four post season games.
Read full story in Wednesday's July 7 MDR newspaper edition.