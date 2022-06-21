HOT SPRINGS — Roaring with spirit in Spa City, the Bismarck Lion senior high cheerleaders received special recognition of several awards from their participation at the Universal Cheerleaders Association [UCA] performance cheer camp hosted at the Bank OZK Arena, in Hot Springs. 

Bismarck cheer squad earned several team and individual awards to journey back to Lion Country with a few team cheer trophies they achieved at camp. 

Bismarck senior high cheer coach is Alesha Norris.

Read full story details and awards in Tuesday's June 21 MDR newspaper edition.

Recommended for you