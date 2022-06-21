HOT SPRINGS — Roaring with spirit in Spa City, the Bismarck Lion senior high cheerleaders received special recognition of several awards from their participation at the Universal Cheerleaders Association [UCA] performance cheer camp hosted at the Bank OZK Arena, in Hot Springs.
Bismarck cheer squad earned several team and individual awards to journey back to Lion Country with a few team cheer trophies they achieved at camp.
Bismarck senior high cheer coach is Alesha Norris.
