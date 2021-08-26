The Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions golf teams nabbed impressive wins on the road in their senior high boys and girls golf matches Tuesday at the Desoto Golf Course.
In the girls match, the Lady Lions finished first place with a team winning score of 120.
In the boys match, the Lions captured the first place finish with a winning team score of 132—Blake Smith earned medalist honors for a consecutive match and shot a 42 as the overall top golfer in the match.
Read full story details in Thursday's August 26 MDR newspaper edition.